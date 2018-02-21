  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Package thefts: it's not just for the holidays

EMBED </>More Videos

Package thefts are not just a holiday phenomenon.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man says that he became a victim of package thieves for the second time this month.

Matt Durbin shared the same surveillance video with ABC11 that he shared earlier with Raleigh police.

The first thief showed up on February 5.

A man walked onto Durbin's porch and calmly walked away with two packages.

EMBED More News Videos

A man stole this package off Matt Durbin's porch.



Even though police have the video, Durbin knows that catching the thief won't be easy.

"They could have easily just been driven into the area to look for opportunities to steal like this. So, yeah, it would be like finding a needle in a haystack," Durbin said.

Exactly two weeks later surveillance video shows a teenage boy with a lacrosse stick come onto the porch, ring the doorbell and run away.

EMBED More News Videos

A kid with a lacrosse stick is seen running off Durbin's porch.



"He was waiting to see if I would come to the door and to get the package," Durbin speculated.

After no one answered the door the boy returned with a friend and walked off with the package that was on the porch.

EMBED More News Videos

The kid with the lacross stick returns with an accomplice to steal Durbin's package.



Durbin hopes he and police will have more success identifying the teenagers.

"It'll be easier to find who these kids are than perhaps the other gentleman," he said. "The way they left the scene it looked like they were running perhaps on foot they went straight out through the front yard. So I would have to believe they are either in my neighborhood or one of the adjoining neighborhoods."

Durbin knows that online shopping has seen growth and that he is not alone.

"It's incredibly easy so you can do it at night, you can do it on your phone, whenever you want. And so it's way too easy to just with the click of a button get something and then it shows up within a couple of days," he said.

So he's not going to let a couple of porch pirates change his ways. "I think I'll continue to do it but I'm also going to be a little bit more proactive about getting those packages off my porch as soon as they are delivered."

He now knows video or pictures of thieves don't guarantee their arrest, but he believes it is helpful, so he upgraded his surveillance.

"I've not gotten a better security camera so I can get a better screen shot of who that person is so that I can share that with the authorities."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
package theftonline shoppingraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
Show More
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video