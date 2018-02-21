  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
BILLY GRAHAM

Duke professor wrote the book on Billy Graham

EMBED </>More Videos

Duke professor Dr. Grant Wacker authored "America's Pastor: Billy Graham and the Shaping of a Nation" in 2014.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Dr. Grant Wacker, Professor Emeritus of Christian History at Duke Divinity School, authored "America's Pastor: Billy Graham and the Shaping of a Nation" in 2014.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Wacker and his wife visited with Graham at his home in Montreat four times over four years, beginning when Graham was in his late 80s.



The author remembers being surprised by Graham's humility and wit. When he first told Graham he was writing a book about him, Graham asked why.

"It just took me back," said Wacker. "And I thought a moment and then I said, 'Well, you've done some important things.' And he said, 'No.' He said, 'The Lord has done important things through me.'

When asked how Graham affected him personally, Wacker said, "He didn't fight. He did not respond to criticism, and some of it was vitriolic and some were death threats - death threats against his family- and he simply would not respond because he was so committed to the sense that he had something more important to do.

"And that's been I think, wisdom, for anybody to live with."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
religionbilly grahamduke universityDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BILLY GRAHAM
Petition calls for national holiday for Rev. Billy Graham
North Carolinians, nation pay respects to Graham at U.S. Capitol
'My jaw hit the ground:' Seminary president's visit with Billy Graham
Billy Graham's body heading to Washington for a very rare honor
Bill Clinton pays respects to Billy Graham
More billy graham
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Petition calls for national holiday for Rev. Billy Graham
North Carolinians, nation pay respects to Graham at U.S. Capitol
'My jaw hit the ground:' Seminary president's visit with Billy Graham
Billy Graham's body heading to Washington for a very rare honor
7 Triangle churches make top 100 list of fastest growing in the nation
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
Show More
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video