COMMUNITY & EVENTS

From movie theatre to mega church; how Graham inspired Fayetteville pastor

Billy Graham inspired many people, including one Fayetteville pastor.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Reverend Billy Graham influenced people all over the world but his greatest impact may have been right here in his home state of North Carolina.

Thirty-three years ago Pastor Michael Fletcher sat inside the Cardinal Theatre on Raeford Road to watch a Billy Graham film.

"I went to see Seals and Croft and they invited people to come down front and hear about their religion. I almost converted to Baha'i. I was just really seeking," said Fletcher.

Weeks later he was invited back to the Cardinal Theatre to see another movie, and this time the movie ended with a sermon from Billy Graham.

"I went down front, got a tract and prayed that prayer a hundred times and cried all night and my life has changed ever since, "said Fletcher.

Pastor Fletcher went on to become the Senior Pastor of Manna Church, and when it came time to expand, he thought of Cardinal Theatre.

"I said let's rent it, and then someone said isn't that where you saw the movie and read the tract?" said Fletcher.

That put Fletcher on the right track to become the pastor of one of the largest growing churches in the nation.

"I just think Billy Graham is the model for how every person in ministry should live. He is the model we should all aspire to be," said Fletcher.
