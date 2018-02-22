  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Despite backlash, Raleigh man has no regrets on giving up his AR-15

EMBED </>More Videos

Mike Russell says he has no regrets.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Raleigh dad who felt compelled to give up his AR-15 rifle after the Florida school shooting is receiving backlash.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

We first introduced you to Mike Russell on Monday night when he attended a Moms Demand Action forum.

Joel Brown caught up with Mike and his wife, Allie, who was a student at Virginia Tech during the 2007 massacre, at their home in north Raleigh.

Mike said that despite the pushback from some gun-rights advocates, he feels he made the right decision in the spirit of fostering a needed dialogue about the many components of solving the nation's gun-violence crisis.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school shootinggun safetyschool safetystudent safetygunsraleigh newsgun controlRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hundreds pack Raleigh forum on gun violence, reform
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
Show More
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video