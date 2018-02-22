  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Armed man arrested after disturbance at Raleigh restaurant

John Williams (Credit: CCBI)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Creedmoor man has been arrested following a disturbance at a Raleigh restaurant on Wednesday.

According to arrest reports, 27-year-old John Williams was arrested for being "intoxicated and disruptive" at the Wild Wing Cafe at 7900 Brier Creek Parkway.

Reports also show Williams was making threats and carrying a gun.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

He was charged with carrying a concealed gun, communicating threats, and being intoxicated and disruptive.

Williams is being held on a $15,000 bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
raleigh newsarrestRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos