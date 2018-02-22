  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
BILLY GRAHAM

Rev. Billy Graham to lie in honor in U.S. Capitol Rotunda; motorcade route released

U.S. Capitol (Shutterstock)

Rev. Billy Graham will lie in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building Feb. 28 to March 1.

Graham's casket will arrive at the Capitol on Wednesday, the 28th, and after arriving House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will take part in a bicameral service.

According to a spokesman, Jeremy Blume, Graham died at 7:46 Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, NC, of natural causes. He was 99.

"He just wore out," said Lucian Rice, Graham's longtime physician upon arriving at Graham's home Wednesday morning.

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at age 99; reached millions



Spokesman Mark DeMoss said a rumor that Graham had cancer was incorrect.

Graham's body was moved Wednesday from his home in Montreat to Asheville, where a funeral home is handling the arrangements, DeMoss said.

Graham's body will be taken from Asheville to Charlotte on Saturday in a procession expected to take 3 hours and ending at the Billy Graham Library, DeMoss said.

Detailed maps of the route and public viewing information can be seen in the maps linked below:

RELATED: Overview map of motorcade route for Billy Graham (.pdf)
RELATED: Motorcade route to Black Mountain and public viewing area (.pdf)
RELATED: Motorcade route through Charlotte and public viewing area (.pdf)

He will lie in repose Monday and Tuesday in the Charlotte house where he grew up, which was moved from its original location to the grounds of the Graham library.

Steve Daniels reports from the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.



A private funeral for Graham will be held on Friday, March 2 in a tent at the library site and he will be buried next to his wife there, DeMoss said. Invitations to the funeral will be extended to President Donald Trump and former presidents, DeMoss said.
