Meals on Wheels gala feeding the need

Feed the Need 110 Gala benefiting Meals on Wheels of Durham is February 24. (WTVD)

Mark Falgout
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Five days a week Meals on Wheels of Durham serves more than 500 people. Volunteer drivers deliver a nutritious meal to people who are homebound. Most recipients live alone and are elderly, disabled, malnourished or otherwise unable to prepare food for themselves.

On Saturday, February 24, Meals on Wheels of Durham will host its first Feed the Need 100 Gala. The 110 in the title represents the cost for MOW to feed one person for a month. All proceeds from ticket sales and auction items will go directly to benefit Meals on Wheels of Durham.

The Feed the Need 110 Gala starts at 7pm at the 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Durham.

Click here for more information.
