PERSONAL FINANCE

BB&T: Our systems are currently being restored

BB&T says their systems are being restored after a major outage kept customers from accessing many services, including their money.

Thursday night many customers started to experience problems accessing their accounts, using their debit cards and ATMs.

In a social media post Friday afternoon BB&T said their systems were coming back online and that banks will be staying open until 7 p.m Friday. Saturday locations will stay opened tomorrow an additional 2 hours.



According to a bank official, online and mobile banking are still unavailable.

Thursday evening customers were unable to access digital banking, Phone24, and ATM services.

By late morning Friday customers told ABC11 they were able to get cash from some of the ATMs. And others never even noticed there was a problem.

"It worked just great," Raleigh resident Susan Baker said.

"I was in and out just like always no problems," confirmed Ed Barnard.


Headquartered in Winston-Salem, BB&T told ABC11 services were interrupted after an equipment malfunction at one of their data centers, adding that there's "no reason to believe this issue is related to cybersecurity."

Bank spokesman Brian Davis said the problem had been identified as a "technical issue within our system."

"We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our clients and we're working hard to restore their banking services," Davis said.
