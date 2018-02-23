BB&T: Our systems are currently being restored

Here’s the latest information we have to share with you. Our systems are currently being restored & our automated Phone24 service & ATMs are now available. Please be aware some of the info you will see in your accounts has not yet been fully updated from yesterday. (1 of 4) — BB&T (@BBT) February 23, 2018

We expect balances & transactions to become current later today, & we’ll continue to provide updates as that occurs. To our clients, we are deeply sorry this has happened. We hear ur frustration, & we are committed to making this right. (2 of 4) — BB&T (@BBT) February 23, 2018

If you’ve incurred fees directly related to this outage, we will waive or reimburse those fees. We’re also here to assist w/any other challenges you’ve experienced. Thank you so much for your continued patience. We will continue to provide updates here & on our website. (3 of 4) — BB&T (@BBT) February 23, 2018

As we shared earlier, the outage you’ve been experiencing was caused by an equipment malfunction in one of our data centers. At this time, we have no reason to believe this issue is related to cybersecurity. (4 of 4) — BB&T (@BBT) February 23, 2018

Three @BBT customers at the branch near Cameron Village in Raleigh tell me they’re now able to access cash at the ATM. Are you still having issues? #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/9jSDVkyjtT — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) February 23, 2018

BB&T says their systems are being restored after a major outage kept customers from accessing many services, including their money.Thursday night many customers started to experience problems accessing their accounts, using their debit cards and ATMs.In a social media post Friday afternoon BB&T said their systems were coming back online and that banks will be staying open until 7 p.m Friday. Saturday locations will stay opened tomorrow an additional 2 hours.According to a bank official, online and mobile banking are still unavailable.Thursday evening customers were unable to access digital banking, Phone24, and ATM services.By late morning Friday customers told ABC11 they were able to get cash from some of the ATMs. And others never even noticed there was a problem."It worked just great," Raleigh resident Susan Baker said."I was in and out just like always no problems," confirmed Ed Barnard.Headquartered in Winston-Salem, BB&T told ABC11 services were interrupted after an equipment malfunction at one of their data centers, adding that there's "no reason to believe this issue is related to cybersecurity."Bank spokesman Brian Davis said the problem had been identified as a "technical issue within our system.""We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our clients and we're working hard to restore their banking services," Davis said.