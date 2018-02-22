UNC women's basketball hosts 'Be the Match' Night

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --On Thursday night at Carmichael Arena, the UNC women's basketball team hosted a "Be the Match" Night encouraging fans to register as potential bone-marrow donors.
Head coach Sylvia Hatchell was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2013. She did not end up needing a bone-marrow transplant, but her niece was inspired, and registered to donate.
In January, her niece, Amanda Cooley, helped save a life by donating her bone marrow.
Coach Sylvia Hatchell and her niece Amanda Cooley honored tonight during the @uncwbb game. More tonight on @ABC11_WTVD #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/EqxX7qh6V6— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) February 23, 2018
Cooley was honored during the Tar Heels game Thursday and hopes to continue encouraging people to register with her aunt.
If you would like to join the registry, you can do so by clicking on this link: https://join.bethematch.org/Amanda