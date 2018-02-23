  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Craving for wings leads to $1 million win for Durham woman

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Sayanna Bragg of Durham said a craving for chicken wings led her to a $1 million lottery prize.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bragg stopped by Cruizer 50 on Guess Road in Durham to get something to eat.

"I went in to get a Mountain Dew and 12 chicken wings with teriyaki sauce," Bragg said. "That way I could have some then and some for later. I went to pay for everything, saw the scratch-off ticket and decided to get one."

The home healthcare worker asked the clerk for a Million Dollar Fever ticket. She took everything to her car and started scratching.

"When I saw the fire symbol I knew I won something," Bragg said. "I was hoping it was at least $10, that way I'd win my money back, or even a $100. When I saw what it was, I cried tears of joy. I jumped out of the car and ran back into the store yelling, 'I did it! I hit $1 million!'"

Bragg gave the ticket to the clerk to scan and heard music start to play.

"I knew I was coming to Raleigh," Bragg said. "I ran out and yelled, 'Call them and tell them I'm on my way!"

She drove straight to lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim her prize. She had the choice of taking an annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $423,000.

She plans to use some of the winnings to go to Jamaica.

"I'm going to take a long vacation," Bragg said. "I have family in Jamaica, so I want to go back and see them. This is a day I'll never forget."

Million Dollar Fever launched in August with five top prizes of $1 million. One top prize remains.

Information from the NC Education Lottery was used in this report.
