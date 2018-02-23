  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Man found stabbed outside Durham Police Headquarters

Man found stabbed outside Durham Police Headquarters (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating after a man was found stabbed outside of their headquarters early Friday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police found the man outside of their headquarters complex, on East Main Street, suffering from a stab wound to the leg.

ABC11 crews on scene said paramedics rushed the man away in an ambulance.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers have not said if the man was stabbed outside of the building or if he was left there.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
durham policestabbingman injuredDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos