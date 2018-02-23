Man found stabbed outside Durham Police Headquarters

DURHAM (WTVD) --Durham police are investigating after a man was found stabbed outside of their headquarters early Friday morning.
Just after 1:30 a.m., police found the man outside of their headquarters complex, on East Main Street, suffering from a stab wound to the leg.
ABC11 crews on scene said paramedics rushed the man away in an ambulance.
Officers have not said if the man was stabbed outside of the building or if he was left there.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.