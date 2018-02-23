  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
RALEIGH NEWS

Man fleeing Raleigh police injured after car crashes into church

Man seriously injured after car crashes in Raleigh church, flips over

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after a Clayton man crashed his car into a church Friday morning.

Officers said the single-vehicle wreck happened in the 300 block of E. Whitaker Mill Road just before 4 a.m.

Police said the car was fleeing a traffic stop "at a high rate of speed" when it ran off the road, overturned and crashed into Westminster Presbyterian Church.

He was transported to WakeMed with serious injuries; his identity has not yet been released.
