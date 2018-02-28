Top Raleigh eats with outside seats

Grabbing a bite this weekend? Take advantage of the warmer weather while checking out one of these spots with outdoor seating.Sits next to one other restaurant (Papa's Pizza) and a dessert joint (Two Roosters Ice Cream)18 outdoor tables with outdoor heaters. Walls raise up for added light, or if it's rainy, you can enjoy the outdoors without the weather. Outdoor seating is universal - can sit out in cold and hot weather"Everything is special!" - Gonza Salamanca, owner7713-39 Lead Mine RoadRustic brick background and rooftop access that's Instagram worthy. As the owner says. "This is kind of the postcard picture of Raleigh."10 tables overlook Wilmington and Hargett streetsSeasonal salads, pork nachos with BBQ from the pit14 E Hargett StreetOberon street side, very urban hip vibe. Accommodates pets10 tables, eight covered by large umbrellas, plus a cozy lounge areaThe Tupelo Honey app allows customers to sign up and accumulate points425 Oberlin RoadAny beer you want is on draft. Has a variety of games on the campus (corn hole, Jenga etc.)Outdoor seating is virtually unlimited. A live wood bar presents many seats for parties of one.The bar itself opens up to the outside. A tree stands as decor in front of a massive collection of spirits and liquors and that's just the bottom floorNC Beer Fest614 Glenwood AvenueGlenwood Avenue street side, easy access. Food smells fill the air. Wait staff is accessible and incredibly friendly. Pets welcome16 tables plus bar style seatingChanges every day620 Glenwood AvenueAll of the outdoor seating is covered, so if it rains, you're covered. TVs at the bar. Dogs welcome19 tables varying is size, plus a bar to fit your outdoor needs, but the walls open up to reveal the inside, outsideBeer specials Saturday and Sunday; brunch from 11-2 on Sunday. $4 Bloody Mary's and Mimosas on Sundays701 N Person StreetMassive windows open to reveal Raleigh and street happenings. Comfy couches are available downstairs. There's a solid view of parts of the Capital city. Has a very relaxedNine tables downstairs street side. Upstairs, at least 16 tables varying in size with a bar. Upstairs also offers heatersDraft beer specials, range in variety and prices311 Glenwood Avenue