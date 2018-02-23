  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SCIENCECLUB

Fortified with iron!

EMBED </>More Videos

For this experiment, we're going to test to see if we can find the iron in cereal, using a MAGNET! (WTVD)

Iron is an essential mineral for the body. Since our bodies can't produce it, a balanced diet needs to include enough iron to keep us healthy, which is why some cereals are fortified with iron. Did you know you can find the iron particles in cereal using a rare earth magnet? Watch this video to learn how you can find the iron in your cereal!

Click here to download a PDF of the instructions for this experiment to print and recreate at home!

Find us at Facebook.com/abc11scienceclub to share photos and videos of your experiment! Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencescienceclubBASFscience
Related
SPONSORED: How to Turn Liquid into a Squishy Solid
SPONSORED: How to Make Foam at Home
SPONSORED: How to Make a Pizza Box Solar Oven
SPONSORED: How to Grow an Avocado Tree
SCIENCECLUB
SPONSORED: Learn how siphoning works
SPONSORED: Cabbage Chemistry!
SPONSORED: How to Make a Sundial
SPONSORED: BASF Brings Science to Life for Eighth-Grade Students
More scienceclub
SCIENCE
What Mercury retrograde really means
NASA says twin astronauts DNA now different after space
Inspiring quotes: Stephen Hawking in his own words
Stephen Hawking's death: NASA and more react
SPONSORED: Learn how siphoning works
More Science
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
Show More
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video