Suspect arrested in robbery of 91-year-old-man

James Dewayne Burgess

Hampton Crumpler
PRINCETON, NC (WTVD) --
James Dewayne Burgess, 57, of Gurley's Mill Road, Princeton, was arrested Thursday in connection with the robbery last month of a 91-year-old man.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 16, Burgess allegedly waited for the elderly man outside of his home on Strickland's Crossroads Road outside of Four Oaks.

At 11 a.m., the victim returned home and noticed a person in his yard. The suspect quickly ran to the car and reportedly assaulted him, taking an undisclosed amount of money.

The victim suffered several injuries and was treated at the scene by Johnston County EMS paramedics after refusing to go to the hospital.

Burgess was charged with robbery and conspiracy. His bond was set at $30,000.
