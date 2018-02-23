  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

Jay Bilas talks NCAA basketball investigation

ESPN's college basketball analyst Jay Bilas speaks to ABC11 about the NCAA basketball investigation.

On Friday, ABC11 spoke with ESPN's college basketball analyst Jay Bilas about the recent reports regarding the NCAA basketball investigation.

Bilas spoke about the differences between current and former players who were included in the report and how those players would be reprimanded, or if they could be. He also spoke about the future of player compensations.

"I think it's an opportunity for the NCAA and the member institutions to have a meaningful dialogue discussion about whether these rules make sense," said Bilas. I don't think most people understand this, but in order for these not to be crimes, there need be no change in federal law; the only change would have to be NCAA rules. This is an issue of NCAA rules being broken."

Bilas went on to say that this not just a basketball issue, but a issue in sports in general, while mentioning his skepticism of the NCAA's amateurism rules.

"College sports can't pretend its not about money. This is a multi-billion dollar industry that's professional in every way," said Bilas.

RELATED: Duke, UNC, NC State named in federal NCAA basketball probe
