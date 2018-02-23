  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

911 call released in Mariah Woods murder case

Mariah Kay Woods

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A 911 call where Adolphus Earl Kimrey II reported Mariah Woods missing was released to the public on Friday.

Woods was reported missing on the morning of Nov. 27. Kimrey was arrested and later charged with murder. After nearly a week of searching, Woods' body was found in Pender County on Dec. 2.

In the call, Kimrey, sounding distraught, told the dispatcher that 3-year-old Mariah "was nowhere to be found," and that they had "looked everywhere."



"We've looked two or three times, in the yard," Kimrey told the dispatcher.

Asked who was the last person to see Mariah, Kimrey responded that he and his girlfriend, Kristy Woods, put Mariah to bed and did not see her again after that.

Reports suggest Kimrey used chloroform - a liquid used as a general anesthetic - to kill Mariah before dumping her body in Pender County's Shelter Creek.

Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty against Kimrey.

