TRAFFIC

Motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville crash with another vehicle

A motorcyclist was killed in a Fayetteville crash om Cliffdale Road.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle Friday in Fayetteville.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Cliffdale Road and Beverly Drive.

The preliminary investigation showed Anthony Cameron, 64, was making a left turn onto Cliffdale Road in his 2010 Toyota Tundra truck from Beverly Drive. The truck was attempting to travel west on Cliffdale Road. A motorcycle going east on Cliffdale Road collided with the rear of the truck.

The motorcyclist, Janzeen Mancio, 26, was thrown off his bike. Emergency workers pronounced him dead at the scene.

Cameron was not injured in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.



Cliffdale Road was closed between Raeford Road and Hoke Loop Road as police worked the scene.

It reopened shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
