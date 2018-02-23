  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
COAL ASH

Duke Energy can charge for coal-ash cost, with a penalty

EMBED </>More Videos

Duke Energy is denied passing full coal-ash cost to customers, but that doesn't mean you won't pay more.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
In its nearly 300-page ruling, The North Carolina Utilities Commission denied Duke Energy Corp's request to charge customers the full cost of closing down its coal-ash waste pits. Instead, it allowed Duke to charge customers $232 million spread over five years.

Any other money for coal-ash cleanup would have to be approved later.

That move ended debate on one of the most contentious issues of the rate fight that lasted months and nine hearings.

Regulators also hit Duke with a $30 million penalty for mismanaging its coal-ash problems. Shareholders, not customers will have to pay that fine.

RELATED: See the NC Utilities Commission ruling (.pdf)

But what customers pay for power will climb.

The utilities commission approved less than half of the $478 million rate increase Duke asked for in June, which would've meant about a 15 percent hike in average bills.

Duke also won approval to increase the basic monthly charge it applies to our power bills - a 26 percent hike to $14. Duke wanted a 75 percent increase.

In a statement to ABC11, Duke Energy Progress said it's too early to tell exactly what the impact of the rate increase will be on the typical household. But, the company claims Duke's rate will remain below the national average once it goes into effect.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessduke energycoal ashelectricconsumer concernsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COAL ASH
PWC customers brace for yet another rate hike
Duke Energy wants money back for handed out bottled water
Duke Energy wants to pass coal-ash cleanup costs to you
Duke Energy reverses course on withholding coal ash info
More coal ash
BUSINESS
Kidde recalls more than 450,000 smoke alarms
Seaboard Station to undergo sea of change. What do locals want?
Fayetteville 'March to Work' Job Fair draws hundreds
We visit a sensory deprivation tank in Fayetteville
NC massage therapists push back against new state rules
More Business
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
Show More
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video