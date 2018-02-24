  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Dash-cam video shows Durham man's final moments

EMBED </>More Videos

Dash-cam video shows the pursuit of Willard Scott and the eventual end of the chase. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Newly released video shows the final chaotic moments of 31-year-old Willard Scott before he was shot and killed by a state trooper more than a year ago.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

In the dash-camera video, you can see Scott racing around an ambulance and swerving into a turn lane. He slams on his brakes enough to burn rubber and then revs up again.

EMBED More News Videos

Dashcam video of the Willard Scott pursuit before he was fatally shot by a state trooper.



"Put your siren on. Leave it on," Trooper Jerimy Mathis is heard saying on the tape. "He's speeding up."

RELATED: Autopsy: Durham man was shot in back by state trooper

Mathis was training someone inside the cruiser and pursuing Scott south on US-501.

After a brief pursuit, Scott is seen opening the door and jumping out. He then ran out of frame.

"He's got a gun," yelled a trooper before two shots were fired.

It's not clear from the video whether Scott has a gun in his hand. Officials say they did find a weapon on scene.

RELATED: Man fatally shot by trooper was shot by Durham officer in 2008

An autopsy report found Scott was shot twice in the backside and died on the operating table at Duke University Hospital.

Scott's family has been urging prosecutors to consider charging the trooper, but so far that has not happened.

RELATED: Durham mom furious after her killed son's autopsy is delayed

Trooper Mathis is a 20-year veteran. ABC11 learned that during the summer, he was working again and assigned to administrative duties.

Highway Patrol told us that Trooper Mathis is now back on full duty.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fatal shootingdurham policeman killedofficer-involved shootingpolice chasehigh-speed chaseDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Autopsy: Durham man was shot in back by state trooper
NC mom furious after killed son's autopsy is delayed
Man killed by trooper was shot by Durham officer in 2008
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
Show More
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video