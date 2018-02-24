  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
VIDEO: Flight attendant helps mother of three calm down toddler on late-night flight

VIDEO: Flight attendant helps mother of three calm down toddler on late-night flight (WPVI)

A caring flight attendant made a mother of three's flight a lot easier when she cared for her youngest child who wouldn't stop crying on the late-night flight.

Passenger Rachel Yuen was traveling on the Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Los Angeles when she captured video of the heartwarming moment.

Yuen says the mother of three turned into an "acrobat" as she tried to keep the children calm.

That is when the flight attendant stepped in to help the mother who was getting the "stink eye" treatment from fellow passengers.

Since being posted to Facebook on February 13, the video has garnered over 745,000 views.

