  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
POLITICS

NC GOP dismiss claims by Democrats of breaking election laws

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake County Republicans protesting outside NC Democratic Party Headquarters (WTVD)

Timothy Pulliam
North Carolina Republicans are urging state Democratic leaders to stop a complaint alleging they broke the law in their efforts to recruit state house and senate candidates for the 2018 midterm elections.

Saturday the GOP used the state Democratic headquarters in downtown Raleigh as a backdrop to fight back those claims.

"This complaint is nothing more than a bad game of go fishing," said Robin Hayes, chairman of the NC GOP.

The complaint was filed this week to the Department of Justice's Consumer Protection Division.

Democratic leaders allege an unknown caller received a recorded robo call from the GOP soliciting candidates to run for office.

In the complaint, Democrats say the call was misleading without a disclaimer, and did not properly identify who was sponsoring the call. Alleged violations Dems are asking the DOJ to investigate.

During Saturday's press conference the NC GOP called a group of Democratic leaders phone-including Governor Roy Cooper.

"We will not allow you to scare us into not recruiting candidates." Said Charles Hellwig, chairman of Wake County GOP.

Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, opened an investigation into the matter.

This week, he sent a letter to the Republican Party-giving the group 15 business days to respond to the complaint.

"The Republican Party should not ever be in a position to explain its lawful actions simply because the Democratic Party cannot read statute." Said John Lewis, attorney for NC GOP. "Neither should the AG office waste taxpayer dollars and valued resources in pursuing a complaint which on its face is no violation of the law."

ABC 11 reached out to the Democratic Party to get a response, but its spokesperson did not return calls or emails.

The NC GOP says it will hold its own investigation and fight the complaint.

Candidate filing for midterm elections end Wednesday, February 28.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsnorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban; nation's toughest
Tillis, NCGOP scrutinized for ties to Facebook data breach firm
Wake Co. teens prepare for national rally against gun violence
Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers
More Politics
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
Show More
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video