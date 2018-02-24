  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Raleigh home used to support the homeless ravaged by fire, owner needs help.

Raleigh firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire that spread through a home Saturday on South Bloodworth Street downtown. (WTVD)

Timothy Pulliam
Raleigh firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire that spread through a home Saturday on South Bloodworth Street downtown.

The home belonged Brenda Jackson's outreach ministry called "Plant a Seed." Jackson says the faith-based shelter was a place for people to go without a home.

Jackson and members of her ministry where outside the home preparing for a cookout when the fire broke out.

Click here to donate to Plant a Seed

"All of a sudden we saw smoke," Jackson said. "We all ran. Thank God nobody was home."

A dog was rescued from the fire.

Jackson says she was getting the house ready for six homeless women who were going move in next month.

"Now I don't have anywhere for them."

The fire is a shocking blow to Jackson's self-funded efforts. She says her ministry was inspired by her mother to give people a second chance.

Michael Paschall was one of those Jackson's ministry supported.

"I was homeless. This woman here saved my life," Paschall said.

Now Jackson is the one in need.

"I've helped so many people. I pray now that some people will help us."
