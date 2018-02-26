'Clerks' filmmaker Kevin Smith suffers 'massive heart attack'

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

Actor and filmmaker Kevin Smith said he has suffered a massive heart attack.The New Jersey native posted a photo of himself at the hospital early Monday morning.The "Clerks" filmmaker said he was in between his comedy shows Sunday night in Glendale, California when he started feeling sick."The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka "the Widow-Maker")," Smith said.If he had not gone to the hospital, his doctor said he would have died."But for now, I'm still above ground!" he said.Smith's show "Kevin Smith Live!" was at the Alex Theater in Glendale.In addition to "Clerks," Smith wrote and directed "Chasing Amy" and "Mallrats," and owns a comic book store featured in the reality television show "Comic Book Men."