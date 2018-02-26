  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ENTERTAINMENT

'Clerks' filmmaker Kevin Smith suffers 'massive heart attack'

EMBED </>More Videos

Kevin Smith survives heart attack. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 26, 2018. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Actor and filmmaker Kevin Smith said he has suffered a massive heart attack.

The New Jersey native posted a photo of himself at the hospital early Monday morning.



The "Clerks" filmmaker said he was in between his comedy shows Sunday night in Glendale, California when he started feeling sick.

"The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka "the Widow-Maker")," Smith said.

If he had not gone to the hospital, his doctor said he would have died.

"But for now, I'm still above ground!" he said.

Smith's show "Kevin Smith Live!" was at the Alex Theater in Glendale.

In addition to "Clerks," Smith wrote and directed "Chasing Amy" and "Mallrats," and owns a comic book store featured in the reality television show "Comic Book Men."

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
A talk with the new judges of 'American Idol'
How Oprah would spend 10 minutes with Trump
Mark Hamill receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Oscars after-parties: What Hollywood wore to celebrate
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars red carpet
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
With parade and Comicon, luck of the Irish for Raleigh businesses
Netflix binge badges getting mixed reaction
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Wizard of Oz now playing at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
Show More
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video