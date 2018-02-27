  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

7 Triangle churches make top 100 list of fastest growing in the nation

Outreach Magazine has listed seven churches in the Triangle within their top 100 fastest growing churches in the nation.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
When megachurches rose to popularity more than 30 years ago, they were some of the first to use big screens, technology, contemporary music and smaller groups to connect people.

Today, all of those elements seem to be a few key ingredients of what helps propel some churches in our area to rapid growth. According to the National Association of Evangelicals, the main characteristics in growing churches are biblical teaching, an outward focus, and a strong vision or mission.

But, a dynamic pastor, engaging worship band, and the best technology seem to be other elements these churches use to their advantage for growth.

"The foundational truths haven't changed," explained Senior Pastor Andy Thompson of World Overcomers Christian Church in the Triangle. "'It's the approach to how it's delivered," he said. "We're all in this thing together."

Seven of the fastest-growing Protestant churches in the nation are located in the Triangle. Outreach Magazine listed the 100 fastest growing churches in the nation and seven in Central North Carolina made the list.

#8) Elevation Church

#20) World Overcomers

#22. Newhope Church

#37 The Point Church

#38 Manna Church

#74. Hope Community

#98. The Summit Church
