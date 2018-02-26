  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Kilwins makes North Hills debut, with chocolate, ice cream & more

Photo: Holly K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new chocolatier and shop, offering ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 200 Park at North Hills Street, the new arrival is called Kilwins.

This is the fifth North Carolina outpost for the rapidly expanding sweet shop, which has over a hundred locations throughout the Midwest and the East Coast. The chocolatier has been in operation since 1947.

Look for an extensive variety of sweets on offer, like milk pecan turtles, single-origin chocolates from Peru and the Dominican Republic, salt water taffy chews, sea salt and caramel fudge, peanut caramel apples and more. (Take a look at the full selection of offerings here.)

With a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new chocolatier and shop has gotten a good response.

Trista D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 21st, said: "Kilwins holds a very special place in my heart. It was one of my favorite places for ice cream in my hometown--we even took some of our engagement photos there--so when I saw it in Raleigh, I knew I had to stop in."

Yelper Mia C. added: "Kilwins' chocolate is absolutely delicious. I'm super excited there is finally a location in Raleigh. So far the location of very clean, courteous, and well staffed."

Head on over to check it out: Kilwins is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-10pm, and Sunday from noon-9pm.
