What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Hillsborough, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
211 Ashe Ave.
Listed at $700 / month, this 260-square-foot studio apartment, located at 211 Ashe Ave., is 32.5 percent less than the $1,037 / month median rent for a studio in Hillsborough.
The building offers assigned parking. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
302 Park Ave., #3
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode, situated at 302 Park Ave., is listed for $795 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises in-unit laundry, carpeted floors and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
600 St Marys St.
Here's a studio apartment at 600 St Marys St., which, at 532 square feet, is going for $1,020 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
