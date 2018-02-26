  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

UNC's Berry discusses getting engaged

EMBED </>More Videos

UNC's Joel Berry II describes proposing to his girlfriend.

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
What is it about finding love in Chapel Hill? UNC senior point guard Joel Berry II joined an illustrious list of early engagements at UNC (Ryan Switzer, Marcus Paige, Justin Jackson).

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Berry got engaged during the weekend to former UNC cheerleader Kelsey Porter.

Berry announced the news in a social media post this weekend.

On Monday, he told reporters he brought her into the gym because he wanted to "do it somewhere where it was least expected."

He pretended to look for something he left behind and then pulled her to the middle of the court where he popped the question.

Berry said teammate and fellow senior Theo Pinson would be his best man.

RELATED: Roy Williams turns tables, crashes Pinson's news conference
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsUNC Tar Heelscollege basketballmarriageChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Roy Williams turns tables, crashes Pinson's news conference
SPORTS
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
Rubin group that could include Curry now out on Panthers
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video