  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Spring Lake woman raped after meeting man on Craigslist, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Robert Matthew Allen Jr.

By
SPRING LAKE, NC (WTVD) --
The Spring Lake Police Department is issuing a crime alert for online daters. One woman is recovering Monday night after police said a Fayetteville man she met on Craigslist attacked her in her home.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

An online conversation sparked enough curiosity between the 43-year-old victim and 37-year-old Robert Matthew Allen Jr. The pair agreed to meet for the first time Sunday night at the victim's home.

She told police that at some point, Allen struck her in the back of the head and she lost consciousness. She was then sexually assaulted, she said.

Spring Lake police have acknowledged that online dating has become more common. They're urging the public to take extra precautions before meeting someone for the first time.

Robert Matthew Allen



"If you want to go out on a date with someone you met on a dating site, it's probably better to meet in a public place," said Spring Lake Police Chief Troy McDuffie.

The victim ran to a neighbor's home. Officers said the physical injuries on her face and head were very visible, but experts warn about mental damage as well.

"You're not just dealing with the trauma in the present, but you're dealing with the things that led to behaviors and attitudes, perceptions and beliefs of how they go there in the place to begin with," said licensed marriage and family therapist Christopher Floro.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Allen, of the 600 block of Tanglewood Drive in Fayetteville, is being held at the Cumberland county jail and is charged with first-degree kidnapping and forcible rape.

He is being held under a $150,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Spring Lake detectives at (910) 436-7167
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
craigslistsexual assaultrapecumberland county newsonline datingSpring LakeFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video