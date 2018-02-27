  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
FOOD & DRINK

National Pancake Day raises money for Children's Hospitals

EMBED </>More Videos

Free pancakes at IHOP for National Pancake Day. (AP Photo/IHOP, Zack Seckler)

Do you like pancakes? On Tuesday, you can get a free short stack of them just by going to IHOP.

Part of National Pancake Day, IHOP is giving away free pancakes to celebrate.

From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at participating restaurants, each dine-in customer can get one free short stack of pancakes.

So what's the catch? There isn't one, but IHOP is asking all customers to consider making a donation to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children or Leukemia, and Lymphoma Society. The donation isn't required to get your pancakes, but it is highly encouraged.



IHOP is hoping to raise $3.5 million nationwide for charity.

You can read more about the promotion on IHOP's website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcharitydonationsfree stuffconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Craving Breakfast? Check Out These 3 New Raleigh Spots
Target continues unicorn trend with new ice cream flavor
'New York Bagel Cafe & Deli' opens in downtown Raleigh
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring
Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars giving away free pizza
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video