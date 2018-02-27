Hope Mills man charged with second-degree murder

A Hope Mills man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation.On Monday, deputies with the Harnett County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Brian Massey and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 35-year-old Jason I. Spriggs.Authorities said Spriggs was found shot to death before 12:30 p.m. on 70 Mallie Drive.Deputies said when they arrived, they found Massey at the scene; they believe a domestic incident led to the shooting.Massey is being held on a $500,000 bond.