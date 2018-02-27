NC colleges that won't punish applicants for political protests

Dozens of colleges and universities throughout the country are reassuring high school students their admission prospects won't be jeopardized if they are disciplined for participating in political protests.Students around the country have been participating in school walkouts to make a statement on gun control in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.A number of school districts have threatened to impose punishments on the students who walk out, including suspensions.Normally a suspension or other disciplinary action could potentially contribute to a student being rejected from college admission - or having an existing acceptance revoked.But many colleges and universities, from the Ivy Leagues to state schools, have been reassuring students that such disciplinary actions will not affect their admissions to college.As for Duke University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and NC State University, they said they will admit students who had peacefully protested and evaluate each student on a case-by-case basis."Duke has always valued active and responsible engagement in civic life among its students and applicants. We will always consider all applicants fully and individually, and every part of the application, including disciplinary sanctions, in the unique context of the applicants themselves and the values of the institution we represent, which include civic and personal responsibility. An applicant's participation in peaceful protests has never been a reason for us to deny or rescind an offer of admission.""The University welcomes peaceful, principled, and purposeful action to improve the lives of others and society as a whole. The UNC system requires that candidates for admission report any suspensions. When we receive such reports, we don't rush to judgment but instead take the whole of the circumstances into account. Although this practice requires that we consider each suspension individually, participation in non-violent civil protest and peaceful expression does not harm a candidate's chances with UNC-Chapel Hill," Steve Farmer, Vice Provost for Enrollment and Undergraduate Admission."Our interest in school discipline is to try and ensure a safe NC State community that values academic integrity. Peaceful protests by high school students who seek to find solutions to the tragedy of school shootings will not have an impact on their admission decision. NC State students, faculty and staff work every day to solve problems in a respectful environment. We merge creative ideas with purposeful action. We value, stand by and encourage students who try to make a positive impact on the world and solve problems," The Office of Undergraduate Admissions.