  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
EDUCATION

As UNC disputes continue, a few facts about Silent Sam

EMBED </>More Videos

The Silent Sam confederate monument lies on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

By
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
In regards to the recent letter from 17 UNC-Chapel Hill faculty members and continuous protests urging the removal of the Silent Sam confederate statue, here are a few facts about the monument:

  • Erected in 1913
  • Located on the north side of UNC's campus facing Franklin Street. The old well is in its back drop.
  • The statue recognizes UNC alumni men who fought and died in the Civil War (more than 1,000 UNC Alumni participated)
  • The statue was given to UNC by the group Daughters of the Confederacy.
  • The statue is considered silent because it doesn't have ammunition and the gun cannot be fired.
  • The statute has been a controversial topic of discussion for years. The location used as a place to spark discussion on race relations. Some viewing Sam as a symbol of hate and division, others seeing it as a symbol of regional pride and historical heritage.

RELATED: As UNC disputes continue, a few facts about Silent Sam
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationconfederate monumentstatueChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Officials say Heritage Middle School bomb threat came from outside U.S., intended for different school
'No credible threat' at Wake Forest schools; search on for suspect
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Threats made to school where teacher fed puppy to turtle
Wake County mom wants kids off their screens at school
More Education
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video