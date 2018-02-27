As UNC disputes continue, a few facts about Silent Sam

Erected in 1913

Located on the north side of UNC's campus facing Franklin Street. The old well is in its back drop.

The statue recognizes UNC alumni men who fought and died in the Civil War (more than 1,000 UNC Alumni participated)

The statue was given to UNC by the group Daughters of the Confederacy.

The statue is considered silent because it doesn't have ammunition and the gun cannot be fired.

The statute has been a controversial topic of discussion for years. The location used as a place to spark discussion on race relations. Some viewing Sam as a symbol of hate and division, others seeing it as a symbol of regional pride and historical heritage.

In regards to the recent letter from 17 UNC-Chapel Hill faculty members and continuous protests urging the removal of the Silent Sam confederate statue, here are a few facts about the monument: