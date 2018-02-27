  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Garner police: Armed, masked man robbed Wake County internet cafe

Garner police are searching for the man who robbed the Ten Ten Business Center Internet Cafe Tuesday morning.

Officers said the incident happened after the business opened at 10 a.m.

Reports show an armed man walked into the business with his face covered and demanded money.



Police said he then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

K9 units were called in to search the surrounding area; Vance Elementary School was on lockdown as a precaution.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a gray hat, red bandana, and black jacket.

Editor's note: This article now reflects the correct image of the suspect in question.
