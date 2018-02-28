#Breaking-Raleigh police are responding to a robbery reported at Hospitality Studios on Brentwood Road near Capital Blvd. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/rvksndabfi — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) February 28, 2018

Raleigh police are investigating after a guest claims they were robbed in the parking lot of Hospitality Studios.Before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers were called to 2800 Brentwood Road after reports of a robbery.When they arrived, authorities learned that a man staying at the hotel claimed he went outside to smoke when someone took his personal belongings.Police said the man suffered minor injuries.