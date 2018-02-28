  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Short, cheap trips for spring break

EMBED </>More Videos

Want to plan a spring break, but don't want to spend forever in the car or in the air? Here's are some ideas: (Shutterstock)

By
Want to plan a spring break, but don't want to spend forever in the car or in the air?

Here's are some ideas you may want to check out:

Washington, D.C.

At just over four hours away, the nation's capital is rich with history, and most of it comes at a good price - FREE.

The Smithsonian along with the Zoo are free of charge.

Boone

Home of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Boone is surrounded by spectacular views.

Near the northwest Tennessee border, a car ride in Boone is just around three hours away.

Outer Banks

In portions of the Outer Banks, wild horses roam the beaches.

With crystal clear waters and never-ending restaurants, the Outer Banks are sure to please everyone in the car.

The Outer Banks is just around four hours away.

Myrtle Beach

Just over the border lies a metropolis of beaches (60 miles worth!), along with every activity one could imagine - including theatre-style shows, restaurants, and shopping.

The trip will cost you spending money plus just under five hours of car time.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsvacationnorth carolina newscollege
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
44th annual Crop Walk in Durham
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video