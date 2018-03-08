  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Three apps to keep you on budget

Three apps to keep you on budget (WTVD)

A budgeting app may be just what you need to keep your finances in order.

Here are three apps that could help:

Mint

The Mint app comes with a 4.7-star review on the app store.

It allows users to create a budget and visually shows what money is being spent and what on as users log their expenses.

GoodBudget Budget Planner

With a 4.7-star review, this app functions similar to Mint.

It allows budgets to sync between mobile devices along with to the web, so users are able to share budget info with spouses or significant others.

Spending Tracker

With a 4.7-star review, this app offers a different type of interface to users.

It offers a basic breakdown of different expenses and transactions.
