At the request of the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, Chatham Central High School and Bonlee School were placed on lockdown.The lockdown started before 9 a.m. Wednesday and was changed to a "soft lockdown" at 11:30 - meaning the exterior doors are locked but students can enter and leave as needed.Deputies said the precautionary measure started after several suspects fled from a stolen vehicle.Authorities said two suspects are in custody and another is still at large.