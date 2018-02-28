  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Social media stars blossoming throughout North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Several social media stars are from right here in North Carolina.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The term 'star' has a very broad meaning ever since social media platforms took off and people were able to build personal brands through them.

Forbes magazine reports, the worlds 10 highest paid YouTube stars for 2017 earned a total of $127 million. YouTube channels and a large social media following can mean big money through advertising revenue or corporate partnerships.

Some of these stars are from Central North Carolina and have built quite a name for themselves online by making their YouTube channels their full-time business.

Here are a few:

Rhett & Link grew up in Buies Creek and host the YouTube show 'Good Mythical Morning' with more than 13 million subscribers and a total of more than 4 billion video views.

Dance prodigy Lilliana Ketchman is from Fayetteville. She was on the reality show Dance Moms. Her YouTube channel has more than 200,000 subscribers and more than 25 million video views. She also landed a part in the Sia music video 'Move Your Body.'

Silly challenges and experiments led Guava Juice from Durham to nearly nine million YouTube subscribers for a total of more than 3.6 billion views.

UNC alum Morgan Yates has racked up more than 265,000 subscribers to her lifestyle channel. She started the channel focusing on makeup tutorials and trends and now lives in Los Angeles working her platform full-time.

Chase Holfelder lives in Apex and quit his job at IBM a few years ago after one of his videos went viral. He launched a YouTube channel of cover songs, from major to minor, which can give songs a more melancholy sound. He now has income through advertising revenue, television shows using his music, and a Patreon account.

"Patreon is sort of a Kickstarter for online content creators," Holfelder explained. "I have over 400 people who agree to give me one to 100 dollars for every video I upload or perks like early access or mp3 downloads and that's been the paycheck I can count on," he said.

Holfelder says a Patreon account is the best advice he would give to anyone trying to do a channel professionally. He also says focus on unique and consistent content. For him, it has also led to some pretty cool gigs.

ABC11 spotlights social media stars in the Triangle.



The last week of February, he's performing in Las Vegas in the One Drop Benefit show for water conservation headlined by Jewel.

"I'm the only other singer in it," Holfelder said. He's singing his minor-key version of 'What A Wonderful World.'

"That's pretty exciting!" he said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsocial mediaNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
With parade and Comicon, luck of the Irish for Raleigh businesses
Netflix binge badges getting mixed reaction
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Wizard of Oz now playing at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video