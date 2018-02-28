  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
PETS & ANIMALS

Dead Alligator Found: How did an alligator end up in Lake Wylie?

An Alligator was found on Lake Wylie on Sunday. (WSOC)

BELMONT, NC (WTVD) --
An unusual discovery was made in Lake Wylie on Sunday: an alligator.

A 4- to 5-foot-long, 45-pound gator was found dead in Lake Wylie near the Highway 74 bridge in Belmont.

Jacob Cannon said that he was hanging out with friends Saturday night at Belmont's Loftin Riverfront park when he saw the reptile.

"It was swimming out toward the bridge and just circling and I just said, 'That ain't no otter.' I got outta there," Cannon said.

The next day, Antonio Figueroa and his brother were fishing on their kayaks when they spotted the gator.

"All of a sudden he flew out his line and the next thing you know, it's a gator," Figueroa said.

But as Figueroa and his brother got closer, they saw the gator was dead.

On Tuesday officers from the North Carolina Wildlife Commission pulled the alligator from the waters. They said gators are natural in the Catawba River near Lake Wateree, but getting that far past all of the dams is very unusual.

"I can't really answer how it got here. It could've been released. More than likely it was released but we don't know that," Cody Walker, with the North Carolina Wildlife Commission, said.

Another reason why experts believe the alligator was taken care of by somebody is because it's a lot wider than a typical American alligator, which suggests it has been fed by somebody.

Biologists are investigating how the alligator died.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
These five species are critically endangered
World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies
Happy Panda Day!
Family recalls dog's death after pet was put in overhead bin
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos