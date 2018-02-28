  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Twitter group aiming to remove Silent Sam draws questions

EMBED </>More Videos

UNC said the university doesn't have the legal authority to take down the controversial monument.

By
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Another tweet by a Twitter group claiming to consist of UNC-Chapel Hill faculty working to get Silent Sam removed is drawing questions.

The tweet by the anonymous G17UNC page said that Chancellor Carol Folt planned to ask Gov. Roy Cooper to petition the State Historical Commission on relocating Silent Sam.

UNC-Chapel Hill said that move isn't slated to happen and that it hasn't been in communication with any such group. UNC said the university doesn't have the legal authority to take down the controversial monument.

A spokesperson representing the North Carolina Historical Commission said they haven't received a petition from the governor or the university about removing Silent Sam.

Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed he hasn't heard about a petition but said he would support it; however, he said it would have to come from UNC.

"I told the Chancellor that I would be glad to work with her in this process," Governor Cooper said. "I believe they had the authority to do so if there was a public safety issue. But if they do make that request, we certainly will work with them."

Another tweet posted on the Twitter page threatened to take down Silent Sam by midnight Thursday.

Nobody from the Twitter group has returned our messages or emails.

Related: Citing progress, group 'stands down' on removal of UNC's Silent Sam statue
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsconfederate monumentChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
44th annual Crop Walk in Durham
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video