Raleigh girl, 13, was abducted, sexually assaulted, police say

A Wake County man in the country illegally kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old Raleigh girl according to police.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Wake County man in the country illegally kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old Raleigh girl, according to police.

This happened around 9:30 p.m. on January 25 in the Schenley Square mobile home park in Southeast Raleigh when the girl was walking near her home.

Raleigh police said 52-year-old Seledonio Martinez-Gonzalez threatened the girl with violence to force her to get in his car.

They say he then drove 30 miles to his mobile home near the Willow Spring community in southern Wake County.

In addition to kidnapping, he is accused of sexually assaulting the girl, and keeping her in sexual servitude even though she was only with him a for few hours.

"It's just crazy. It's scary to know that that happened here," one of the suspect's neighbors told ABC11.

The woman said the crime hit close to home because she has a daughter around the girl's same age.

"She's always outside. She wants to ride her bike," she said of her daughter. "He could have taken her. That could have been her. So it's just real scary."

The woman relayed a story she said was told to her about a neighbor who found the girl on her front porch in the very early hours of January 26.

"She ran away from his mobile home, ended up at a neighbor's and he followed her and he was telling her, 'Get in the car. Get in the car.' But that the lady called the police and that's when they came and took her."

She said the neighbor didn't initially let the girl inside her home because she thought she might have been set up.

Police soon arrived and rescued the girl.

According to court documents, Martinez-Gonzalez is a native of El Salvador, in the U.S. illegally, and that a deportation order had already been issued.
