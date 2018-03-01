  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TRAFFIC

6-month-old pulled from submerged car in Knightdale dies; charges pending on mother

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is in the hospital and her 6-month-old is dead after being in a car that crashed and became submerged in a Wake County pond. (WTVD)

By
KNIGHTDALE, NC (WTVD) --
A woman is in the hospital and her 6-month-old is dead after being in a car that crashed and became submerged in a Wake County pond.

Alyssa Mattson, 19, and her baby were pulled from the water by divers after the car crashed into the pond on Forestville Road near Knightdale.

On Thursday morning, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported that the 6-month-old died. The condition of the mother is still unknown.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The incident blocked the 6000 block of Forestville Road on Wednesday evening.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video as emergency workers respond to a serious crash in Knightdale.



Troopers said Mattson was speeding when she passed another car in a no passing zone, lost control, and skidded off of the road, into the pond - becoming submerged 15 feet deep.

The teen was able to get out and swim to safety.

Mattson and the child were rushed via ambulance to WakeMed; however, the 6-month-old was pronounced dead upon arrival.



After pulling the two people from the water, authorities began pulling the car from the pond.

Knightdale spokesman Jonas Silver said the child was in the backseat, in a car seat.

The car was submerged in about 12 feet of water, he said.



Eight Knightdale firefighters were treated for hypothermia for going into the cold water without protective gear.

A vehicle from the Coroner's Office was at the scene. It later left shortly before 8 p.m.

Several boats could be seen in the water as what appeared to be dive crews worked the scene. Apex firefighters also responded to the incident.

Troopers are still investigating.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcrashwake county newstraffic delayKnightdaleWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
Current Triangle traffic
I-Team: Durham residents demand action on 'Dead Man's Curve'
Bridge Road closure frustrates Fayetteville residents
More Traffic
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video