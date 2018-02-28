  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Woman in critical condition after being struck in Durham hit and run

A woman was critically injured in a Durham hit and run.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck in a hit and run, Durham Police said Wednesday night.

It happened about 9:10 p.m. at N. Hyde Avenue and Lowry Avenue, in east Durham.

A 59-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle that did not stop. Police found her lying in the street.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police did not have immediate information on the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
