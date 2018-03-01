Student robbed, hit near east Duke campus

Duke University police are investigating after a student said he was robbed near the east campus Thursday morning.The incident happened just after 3 a.m.The victim said he entered the campus at Main Street and Buchanan Boulevard when two suspects approached him, hit him, and demanded money.Reports show the subjects stole the man's wallet and fled from the scene.No description is available at this time.Those with information are asked to contact Duke University police at (919) 684-2444.