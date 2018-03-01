  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
DUKE UNIVERSITY

Student robbed, hit near east Duke campus

EMBED </>More Videos

Student robbed, hit near east Duke campus (Credit: Duke University/Facebook )

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Duke University police are investigating after a student said he was robbed near the east campus Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m.

The victim said he entered the campus at Main Street and Buchanan Boulevard when two suspects approached him, hit him, and demanded money.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Reports show the subjects stole the man's wallet and fled from the scene.

No description is available at this time.

Those with information are asked to contact Duke University police at (919) 684-2444.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberyduke universityDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DUKE UNIVERSITY
Duke professor feels unprepared for security threats
Durham police searching for 2 in sexual assault near Duke campus
NC colleges that won't punish applicants for political protests
Duke professor wrote the book on Billy Graham
More duke university
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video