  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Barbra Streisand reveals she cloned her dead dog twice

EMBED </>More Videos

In an interview with Variety, Barbra Streisand said she cloned her two dogs, Miss Scarlett and Miss Violet. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
In a revealing interview with Variety, Barbra Streisand said two of her current dogs are clones.

She told Variety that her pets Miss Scarlett and Miss Violet were cloned from her late dog, Samantha.

When Samantha died last year, Streisand had cells taken from the dog's mouth and stomach.

"I'm waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her brown eyes and her seriousness," Streisand told Variety.

Streisand also has a third dog, Miss Fanny, a distant cousin of Samantha. The cost to clone a single dog is about $50,000.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritydogtechnologyactorsingingHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
With parade and Comicon, luck of the Irish for Raleigh businesses
Netflix binge badges getting mixed reaction
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Wizard of Oz now playing at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video