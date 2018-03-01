Eric Leak, a former North Carolina State University football player and booster, has agreed to plead guilty to federal bribery and money laundering charges in connection with providing impermissible benefits to student-athletes.Federal Court documents say that Leak is expected to plead guilty to paying kickbacks, which carries a sentence of no more than five years and a maximum fine of $250,000 and money laundering, which carries a sentence of no more than 10 years and a fine of $250,000.The documents also said that Leak could be placed on supervised release for no more than three years.He will officially enter his plea and be sentenced on a date that will later be determined.This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.