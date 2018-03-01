  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Former NC State booster to plead guilty to federal bribery, money laundering charges

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Eric Leak, a former North Carolina State University football player and booster, has agreed to plead guilty to federal bribery and money laundering charges in connection with providing impermissible benefits to student-athletes.

Federal Court documents say that Leak is expected to plead guilty to paying kickbacks, which carries a sentence of no more than five years and a maximum fine of $250,000 and money laundering, which carries a sentence of no more than 10 years and a fine of $250,000.

The documents also said that Leak could be placed on supervised release for no more than three years.

He will officially enter his plea and be sentenced on a date that will later be determined.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
