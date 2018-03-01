First Alert Mode: Severe weather moving through area

A Tornado Warning that was issued for parts of Cumberland County has been cancelled.At 3:56, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles west of Fort Bragg, moving east at 30 mph. The warning was cancelled about 10 minutes early after the storm weakened.Earlier issued Tornado Warnings for Hoke and Wayne Counties were also cancelled.At 3:12 radar indicated a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado located near Mount Olive, moving east at 35 mph. So far there have been no official reports of any tornadoes on the ground or of any damage.According to Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann, showers coming from the west this evening may have gusty winds, heavy rain as they move from the Triangle and especially southward across the region. As we go through the next couple of hours we can expect heavier showers over the Sand Hills.Tonight it will become breezy as the storms clear out and temperatures will drop into the low and mid- 50s.Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the ABC11 viewing area for Friday.The Wind Advisory goes into effect at 7 a.m. Friday and lasts until 10 p.m. A wind advisory means that sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph or wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph are expected. Winds of this magnitude are capable of knocking down old or weakened trees and can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.A warm front will lift northward through the area. This will produce rain, locally heavy, across the Triangle today along with embedded thunderstorms.Those thunderstorms can be strong, producing strong wind gusts. Temperatures will rise into the middle 60s.A cold front with this storm will move west to east across the Triangle by the evening hours and skies will begin to clear late with a gusty wind developing.Cooler, drier air will usher in behind the front as high pressure begins to build in. A good deal of sunshine will be seen Friday with very windy conditions. Sustained winds will be out of the NW from 15-25mph, but gusts could top out over 40mph!Sunshine sticks around through the weekend with temperatures in the 50s.A storm system developing over the Plains Sunday night into Monday will push a cold front into the Appalachians Tuesday. This will lead to an increase in clouds with the chance for some showers Tuesday into Tuesday night.