  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SOCIETY

Massive sports complex to focus on at-risk youth in Cumberland County

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a dream in progress - a massive sports complex in the works in Hope Mills.

By
HOPE MILLS, NC (WTVD) --
Two Fort Bragg veterans are investing their life savings to build a massive sports complex in Hope Mills.

Charlotte Robinson and her husband, Thurston, have always had a passion for sports, which included coaching youth from rec level up to AAU.

They invested $1.5 million of their life savings in what will soon be the largest sports complex in the Southeast.

Once completed, the facility will boast three collegiate-grade basketball and volleyball courts, two outdoor football fields, conference rooms and classroom space.

The center hopes to host local and regional sporting tournaments. Additionally, several colleges have expressed interest in partnering with the facility.

However, sports isn't the main function of the arena. It's a community space. With plans for an at-risk youth program, senior day program and special-needs playground, the vision goes beyond basketball.

"Our goal is to have a place to get the kids off the streets. Let's start bringing these kids in and what we've found is we bring them in with sports and then we teach them everything they need to know about life skills," Charlotte Robinson said.

The TJ Robinson Life Center is about four months from completion. However, the Robinsons are calling on the community to support.

Right now, they're asking for donations, mentors, volunteers and community activists to partner with the center to help kick-start some of the youth programs.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societysportscumberland county newschildrenHope MillsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
Happy Day of Happiness!
Raleigh veteran dies weeks after celebrating 100th birthday
More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here
Girl Scout selling cookies again after attempted robbery
More Society
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video