Two charged in string of Cumberland County business break-ins

Several Hope Mills businesses along Legion Road are back open after thieves broke into them and stole cash and electronics."There's been six businesses hit on this road in the last week and a half," said John Cain, the owner of Cain's Auto Shop. "They left graffiti at places and here as well."The suspects he is referring to are 18-year-old Bryson Santos and 17-year-old Taylor Kelly. The duo is accused of breaking into Cain's garage door window to enter the business. Once inside, the pair allegedly vandalized an ATM, stole several tool sets, flashlights and other items."They took the laptop I had set up and car keys that belonged to customers," Cain said.Cain said the culprits leisurely poked around his business for four hours while the cameras were rolling. Records from the Cumberland County magistrate's office say the pair pawned most of the items. Cain was able to get some of his property back, said what he wasn't able to get back is a huge financial loss.Just across the street from the auto shop, is Tara Herringdine's dance academy. Reports show the ransacked her business and shattered her front door to steal $100."When they came back, that was the scary part," said Herringdine. "The main reason is because we left at 9:15 p.m. and they broke in at 9:30 p.m. Now that they're caught, I feel like I can relax a bit."The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the pair is facing numerous charges including larceny, breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods.