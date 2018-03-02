  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Two charged in string of Cumberland County business break-ins

EMBED </>More Videos

Two have been charged in a series of break-ins.

By
HOPE MILLS, NC (WTVD) --
Several Hope Mills businesses along Legion Road are back open after thieves broke into them and stole cash and electronics.

"There's been six businesses hit on this road in the last week and a half," said John Cain, the owner of Cain's Auto Shop. "They left graffiti at places and here as well."

The suspects he is referring to are 18-year-old Bryson Santos and 17-year-old Taylor Kelly. The duo is accused of breaking into Cain's garage door window to enter the business. Once inside, the pair allegedly vandalized an ATM, stole several tool sets, flashlights and other items.



"They took the laptop I had set up and car keys that belonged to customers," Cain said.

Cain said the culprits leisurely poked around his business for four hours while the cameras were rolling. Records from the Cumberland County magistrate's office say the pair pawned most of the items. Cain was able to get some of his property back, said what he wasn't able to get back is a huge financial loss.

Just across the street from the auto shop, is Tara Herringdine's dance academy. Reports show the ransacked her business and shattered her front door to steal $100.

"When they came back, that was the scary part," said Herringdine. "The main reason is because we left at 9:15 p.m. and they broke in at 9:30 p.m. Now that they're caught, I feel like I can relax a bit."

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the pair is facing numerous charges including larceny, breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fayetteville newsbreak-inCumberland CountyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video